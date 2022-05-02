The Temple Police Department arrested a man who allegedly shot at a Baylor Scott & White Clinic on Monday morning, according to a news release from the police department.
At about 6:55 a.m., Temple Police received multiple calls of shots fired in the area of South 25th Street and West Avenue H.
When officers arrived at the parking lot of the Baylor Scott & White Santa Fe Clinic, they found 21-year-old Amoz Jimenez with no shirt, carrying a backpack and a handgun.
As officers surveyed the scene they found Jimenez had fired several rounds at the clinic. One bullet hit the building, but no one was inside at the time.
Jimenez was taken to the Bell County Jail on a deadly conduct felony charge.
This shooting has no direct correlation to the shootings in Temple over the weekend.
Anyone with additional information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.