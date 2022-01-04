Mobility and transportation in Temple will be the subject of a community discussion held later this month by city officials.
City officials announced on Tuesday that it would hold its second public meeting on its mobility master plan later this month. Officials said residents are invited to attend and find out more about the plan as well as ask questions.
“The mobility master plan will guide the development and implementation of a multimodal transportation system that will serve the growing community,” Kiara Nowlin, city spokeswoman, said.
The meeting will take place 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B Elliot Drive in Temple.
People can attend the meeting virtually as well by going through the city’s mobility website.