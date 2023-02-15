Ott recognized

Temple Independent School District Superintendent Bobbie Ott, top left, is shown on at the Texas Capitol prior to being recognized by the state House and Senate for being named state superintendent of the year. Joining him are state Rep. Hugh Shine, top, TISD Board President Dan Posey, left, and Ott’s wife, Nicole Ott.

 Courtesy photo

Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott continued to make his rounds as the 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year on Wednesday when he spent his morning at the State Capitol in Austin.

jvalley@tdtnews.com