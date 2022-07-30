Members of First United Methodist Church of Temple will vote Wednesday on whe-ther to separate from the United Methodist Church and join the new theologically conservative Global Methodist Church.
The Temple church held two informational meetings for its members, with a third scheduled for noon Wednesday at their sanctuary, 102 N. Second St.
Buzz Rahm opened a gathering last week with history about other sects of religions separating from their parent organization and branching out.
“The United Methodist Church only began in the 1960s, when the United Evangelical Brethren joined with the Methodist Church,” he said. “If we split, we can still be Methodists, just not united anymore.”
Rahm explained to about 50 attendees that issues arise from progressives within the church.
“They’re talking about LGBTQ, but that’s only the tip of the iceberg,” Rahm said. “They’re teaching that Jesus Christ was a wonderful teacher but not the Son of God. They’re saying that the Resurrection didn’t happen. That the Crucifixion had nothing to do with salvation. Progressives have a watered-down Christianity, and we would prefer to go back to traditional things that I grew up with.”
Besides the theological disagreements, Rahm said, economic benefits would be gained from joining GMC.
“The United Methodists hold all our property in trust,” he said. “We can’t sell it without their permission. That really offends me because we’re sending them $100,000 … and they’re not spending a dime to help us maintain this incredible facility.”
Rahm added that GMC would not own any of the property of the local churches, which would pay about half the fees they pay to UMC.
“If you like this church,” he said. “If you like Pastor Tom. If you like the things we teach about God in this church, then you need to vote yes for separation.”
Temple Methodist Pastor Tom Robbins said the move was not based on banning LGBTQA+ members of the church.
“All I hear about … is that this is about LGBTQ issues,” he said. “Understand that it is symptomatic of something much deeper. Right off the bat … all people regardless of sexual orientation will be treated with love and respect, and are welcome in First Methodist and the Global Methodist Church.”
Robbins said he spoke with LGBTQA+ members and parents of members about their place in the church.
“I’ve been very sensitive to them to make sure that they know and understand that this is not what it’s about,” he said. “They actually get what this is about.”
Robbins warned those expecting LGBTQA+ members of the church to be shunned from services.
“We have gay people in our congregation — that will continue,” Robbins said. “If anybody thinks that they want to be part of our church because our church is going to be attacking LGBTQ people, they need to go somewhere else.
“That’s not what we are about.”
Church doctrines
The role of the scripture and the role of Jesus within the United Methodist Church doctrine is one of the reasons for the change, according to Robbins.
“Scripture in the United Methodist Church has been reduced in its authority in guiding our lives,” he said. “There’s differences in understanding who Jesus was. There’s disputes over whether or not He is the Son of God. Whether or not He is the Trinity.”
Keith Boyette, Transitional Connectional Officer for GMC, said theological conservatives are leaving the parent organization because leadership has permitted clergy and churches to engage in actions prohibited by their Book of Discipline — their constitution, in secular terms.
Global Methodist Church was created in May of this year, splintering off from the United Methodist Church after years of debate.
“Leaders of The United Methodist Church in many cases no longer follow the governing documents of the denomination,” Boyette said. “We find our unity in our theological alignment and our commitment to Jesus Christ as Lord and the Bible as the primary source of authority for our faith and practice.”
Vance Morton, director of communications and IT for the Central Texas Conference of UMC, said there had been no modifications to the book.
“As in any large denomination or organization, there may be individuals — clergy or laity — who express opinions counter to the foundational, official bedrock positions of The United Methodist Church,” he said. “The United Methodist Church unequivocally believes Jesus to be The Christ, the Messiah, the Son of God.”
Dozens disaffiliate
However, Morton said that of the 275 UMC churches in the Central Texas conference, 92 indicated they were pondering disaffiliation.
“At this writing, approximately 40% of those churches have held their church conferences and voted on whether or not to stay,” he said. “There are still at least 55 churches who still have to hold their church conference vote.”
No results of the votes were provided. The entity would not make the names of the churches that left available to the public “though churches are welcome to disclose if they so choose,” Morton said.
A video presentation made exclusively for the meeting in Temple and shared with other churches was shown to those present at the meeting Tuesday.
“Some of it it’s very disturbing,” Rollins said. “Some of the most shocking things were actually not included in this video. What you would see is a worship service at Duke Temple, which is a United Methodist Seminary, to ‘Our Queer God.’ You also are going to see worship made by a drag queen.”
On Wednesday, a vote on two resolutions — one to leave UMC and another to join GMC — is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at their main sanctuary. Rollins said only registered members of the church could vote on the matter.
About 2,000 people are registered as members, according to Rollins, who said that about 600 regularly attend services.
To separate from United Methodist Church, the Temple church needs a two-thirds majority of those present for the vote.
If the first resolution passes, a vote to join Global Methodist Church would be initiated on the spot, Rollins said.