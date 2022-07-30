First United Methodist Church

About 50 people gathered Tuesday for an informational meeting at the First United Methodist Church of Temple to discuss the church changing denominations from its parent entity, the United Methodist Church, to the Global Methodist Church.

 Christian Betancourt/Telegram

Members of First United Methodist Church of Temple will vote Wednesday on whe-ther to separate from the United Methodist Church and join the new theologically conservative Global Methodist Church.

