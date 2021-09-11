Area commemorations of Sept. 11, 2001, started at 7 a.m. Saturday with a lot of huffing and puffing during the Memorial Stair Climb at Wildcat Stadium.
And at 10 a.m., just down Interstate 35, there was a patriotic program and unveiling of a monument to emergency responders at the Salado Civic Center. At 4 p.m., across the Leon River in Belton, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor began its 9/11 events with an emergency vehicle showcase on King Street. Local emergency responders and active duty military were honored before the 6 p.m. kickoff against East Texas Baptist University.
At the Temple event, assistants guided people through the Wildcat Stadium stair climb: up here, across there, down here, across there and back up again. The stair climbers paused at 8 a.m. for a 30-minute ceremony led by Temple Fire Chief Mitch Randles.
He told the resting crowd it was a great to see people coming together to put on the event.
“It really took me back to 2001 when we all came together the day after 9/11,” he said.
That tragic event didn’t just affect emergency responders, he said. It was one of the “vicinity moments” of his life, he said. “I remember everything about it.”
More than 2,900 people died in the towers that day, he said.
“We’re here to remember their sacrifices,” he said.
Temple Fire and Rescue Chaplain Angela McGeHee said a prayer, a joint honor guard presented the colors and the Temple High School Polyfoniks, directed by Cameron Roucloux, sang the national anthem.
In his remarks, Temple Mayor Tim Davis said memories of 9/11 are seared into the minds of those who watched.
“If it was a nightmare we would have woke up screaming,” he said. “It is a day to always remember.”
He thanked Temple’s emergency responders and commended them for their bravery.
Assistant Fire Chief Jonathan Christian gave a timeline of the tragic day’s events, noting when each of the four passenger jets crashed.
State Rep. Hugh Shine said 9/11 was a day important to all Americans.
“It reminds us of what happened at Pearl Harbor,” he said. “The horror, the destruction, the loss of innocent lives will remain in our minds.
“But ladies and gentlemen, it was also a day when hundreds of Americans became heroic,” he said.
The terrorists were striking at our heart, he said, but rather than being frightened, Americans were galvanized.
Today we remember the heroes of Flight 93, who stopped an attempt at further destruction, he said. We also remember the heroes who responded to rescue any survivors, he said.
“What a tremendous testimony to the American character,” he said. “We will not forget the events of September 11, and we will never forget that in God we trust.”
Before the program started, Don and Beth Mackey of Temple already had finished their stair-climbing and were taking a break. He’s a physician at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
“I’m a grandma,” she said.
They also had walked around the track as part of the local Alzheimer’s Walk.
“My mom had Alzheimer’s, so I walked the track for her,” Beth said.
Don said they’ve lived in Temple since 1973.
“We used to come over in the evenings and run these steps,” he said. “We don’t run them anymore. We just walk them.”
The memory of 9/11 is still very fresh, he said. They have a son, Josh, who is a police officer in Round Rock. Another son, Jared, is an independent fire investigator in North Texas. Beth pointed out that Jared was a middle linebacker on the Wildcat’s state championship football team in 1992.
There were a lot of “Never Forget” T-shirts in the Salado crowd on the Civic Center grounds for the ceremony before the unveiling.
In the opening prayer, Joe Keyes, pastor of the Salado Church of Christ, said we are sad as we remember the day of the attacks.
“That day our world as a whole was changed and has never been the same,” he said. “So many first responders gave their lives to protect, to serve, to care.”
On that day, Americans were united as a people as they have not been since, he said.
“We pray in some way we could get some of that spirit back,” he said.
“We learned some things we are still practicing today: newfound respect and gratitude for any and all that wear the uniform,” he said.
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Cliff Coleman said he remembered growing up in Salado and admiring the emergency responders. In the 1990s, he said, he joined the Houston Police department and gained a “unique perspective” of what law enforcement officers go through.
Rep. John Carter (R-Round Rock) spoke briefly.
“Where were you on 9/11?” he asked.
A district judge in Williamson County at the time, he was at a legal conference in New Mexico, he said.
“I saw the towers fall,” he said. “I thought maybe we were in World War III. I guess in a way we were.”
He decided to run for congress, he said. His whole purpose was to punish people who did things like that, he said.
Emergency responders are some of the bravest people on Earth, he said.
“When everybody else is running away from sounds of gunfire, they are running toward the sounds of gunfire,” he said. “These are very special people. America is blessed with more than we deserve."