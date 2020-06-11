BELTON — Dallas real estate developer Don Huffines, a one-term state senator, will speak to the Central Texas Tea Party next week.
Huffines, 62, will talk at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the party’s meeting at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton. Refreshments are served at 6:30 p.m. Masks are optional at the meeting, according to a Tea Party email.
Huffines, founder and co-owner of Huffines Communities, a real-estate development company in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, was elected to the state Senate in 2014. He represented senate District 16 from 2015 to 2019.
His bid for reelection fell short in 2018 when a Democrat, Nathan M. Johnson, defeated Huffines with 54 percent of the vote.
Huffines will talk about his experiences in the Texas Legislature in Austin, the Tea Party said in its email.