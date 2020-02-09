A man died Saturday in a two-vehicle accident on South General Bruce Drive after being ejected from his vehicle, Temple Police said.
He was identified as Miguel Berumen, 22.
Berumen was driving at an excess speed when he struck another vehicle from behind, lost control and was ejected from his vehicle, Chris Christoff, spokesman for the Temple Police Department, reported Sunday. Officers responded at about 3:23 a.m. Saturday to the scene of the accident, on southbound South General Bruce Drive near South 57th Street.
The accident involved a pickup truck and a small car, he said. The traffic reconstruction unit was called to the scene and the roads were temporarily closed. No other injuries were reported.