BELTON — Recent rains and slightly cooler temperatures were enough for Bell County Commissioners Monday to delay implementing a ban on outdoor burning.
The burn ban, which has been considered by the county for the past several weeks, continued to not be implemented after a recommendation against it by the county’s fire marshal.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said the county has seen less fires and more rain this month than it did in September.
“Rainfall is about 1.76 inches more now than what we got for the entire month of September,” Mahlstedt said.
Mahlstedt said the county saw a total of 39 grass fires in the county from Oct. 4 to Oct. 17, much less than the 138 total seen in September.
The recent rainfall was only one of the reasons Mahlstedt cited for the recommendation to not implement the ban. Other reasoning included the local drought index, and the number of 10-hour fuels such as grass, were at acceptable levels.
The county also looks to nearby counties when making a decision on the ban, with only Falls County to the north east currently having a ban in place.
In its weekly report Monday, the Texas Water Development Board showed Bell County, along with some surrounding counties as being abnormally dry.
County officials previously put a prior burn ban in place on Sept. 27 due to an increase of brush fires, though that was later repealed on Oct. 1 following rain. Bell County Judge David Blackburn said he planned to keep the ban on the Commissioners Court’s agenda for the next few weeks in case local conditions change.