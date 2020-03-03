Temple Independent School District sent a letter to parents Tuesday, urging them to protect families and children by using safety guidelines to prevent the spread of illnesses.
“I want to assure you that our school district is keeping track of this situation through proven and trustworthy sources: our local health department, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These health officials believe the risk to our school community is low at this time,” TISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said in the letter.
The letter includes links to national and state agencies about coronavirus cases in the U.S. The CDC link is https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html. The most recent information about coronavirus in Texas may be found at: https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/.
The 2019 novel coronavirus is believed to be spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, much in the way the flu and other respiratory viruses are spread, according to Ott’s letter. Symptoms can be fever, cough, or difficulty breathing. At this time, persons considered at-risk are those who traveled to China, or those in close contact with persons infected with novel coronavirus.
“Based on the current information, health officials recommend local communities and schools should take the same steps to protect against coronavirus as we take to prevent the spread of illnesses such as the common cold or the flu,” Ott said in his letter.
Guidelines include:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an
alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your mouth and nose with the inside of your elbow when you cough or sneeze.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
“While a new type of illness can be scary, we can protect our students, teachers, and the broader community by using simple everyday actions that protect people from other types of respiratory viruses,” Ott said in his letter. “Our teachers, school nurses, and staff are working carefully to encourage these simple and effective habits of frequent handwashing, covering every cough or sneeze, and cleaning classroom tables/surfaces frequently. This is important not just to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, but to help prevent the spread of other infections that can lead to student illness and absences.”