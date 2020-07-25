Temple resident Julia DeWitt is one of 13 students statewide selected to receive a 2020 Dr. Mary Hood STAR Scholarship from the Texas Region of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
DeWitt — who is studying criminal justice at Temple College — received a $500 scholarship.
DeWitt hopes to work in the criminal justice field, particularly the mental health of law enforcement officers, after she finishes school, according to a news release. She is secretary of the Lambda Theta Chapter of PTK at Temple College. She has been involved with the PTK garden on campus and also enjoys volunteering at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
The Dr. Mary Hood Texas Region Scholarships help new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholarship winners, selected from more than 90 chapters throughout the Texas region, were announced during the PTK Texas Honors Institute held virtually July 17-19, the release said.
Hood served as PTK Texas regional coordinator for 18 years and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa’s board of directors at the time of her death in 2011.