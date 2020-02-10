A man broke into Mee Mees Authentic Thai Cuisine at about 3 a.m. Thursday, owner Michael Muholland said on Facebook.
In addition to stealing the safe, a lot of damage was done to the restaurant, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
The safe had about $10,000 in it, according to Mulholland.
The suspect raised the hood on his jacket, began covering his face with a handkerchief but then looked directly at the camera.
The case is active. Anyone who recognizes the man captured by the security camera is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.