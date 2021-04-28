CAMERON — A Milam County grand jury issued indictments last week in 59 felony cases, according to a news release from the Milam County District Attorney’s office.
Indicted were:
• Edward Lavon Bates, 41, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance 4 to 400 grams with intent to deliver, a first-degree felony, and possession of marijuana 4 ounces to 5 pounds, a state jail felony.
• Jordan England, 22, of Cameron, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, a first-degree felony.
• Justin Allstatt, 34, of Milano, burglary of a habitation – assault, a first-degree felony.
• Terrell Demond Stephens, no age or city listed, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, and assault family violence, a state jail felony.
• Edwin Espinales, 28, of Rockdale, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – family violence, a second-degree felony.
• Kenneth Ray Faust, 39, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance 4 to 400 grams, a second-degree felony.
• Jake Taylor Land, 22, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance 4 to 200 grams, a second-degree felony.
• Tonya Rose, 35, of Rockdale, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.
• Matthew Stear, 23, of Milano, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
• Emily Marie Salazar, 18, of Cameron, assault on a peace office, a second-degree felony.
• Johnny Ray Salas, 39, of San Antonio, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
• Michael Stanley, 46, of Rockdale, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
• April Suzanne Blakely, 57, of Rockdale, three counts of bail jumping – failure to appear, all third-degree felonies.
• Clemente Acosta, 28, of Cameron, driving while intoxicated third or more, a third-degree felony.
• Mario Balderas, 57, of Rockdale, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
• Amanda Bertholomey, 37, of Rockdale, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
• Joseph Alber Borgas, 25, of Cameron, assault family violence – impeding breathing, a third-degree felony.
• Crystal Rose Broll, 36, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance 1 to 4 grams – drug free zone, a third-degree felony.
• Darcie Earl Clark, 61, of Cameron, injury to a child, a third-degree felony.
• James Crysup, 23, of Smithville, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
• Maria Saucedo Frausto, 42, of Cameron, driving while intoxicated third or more, a third-degree felony.
• Willie Bernard Freeman, 41, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram – drug free zone, a third-degree felony.
• Jessica Haines, 25, of Hutto, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
• Joshua Henry, 24, of Cameron, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
• Saul Hernandez, 34, of Bastrop, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
• Darryl Lynn Hill, 38, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance 1 to 4 grams, a third-degree felony.
• Dayne Michael Jones, 17, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram – drug free zone, a third-degree felony.
• Adam Norton, 44, of Rockdale, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony.
• Timothy Nyquist, 36, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance 1 to 4 grams and tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies.
• Michael Pierce, 30, of Richland Hills, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, a third-degree felony.
• Humberto Valdez-Aguinagam, 24, of Cameron, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
• Destinee Mae Wilhite, 23, of Owensboro, Kentucky, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
• Jeffrey Lee Williams, 36, of Georgetown, driving while intoxicated third or more, a third-degree felony.
• Michael Joe Ybarra, 41, of Gause, driving while intoxicated third or more, a third-degree felony.
• Brittany Latrice Broussard, 31, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
• Omar Coeto, 18, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
• Jordan Deshawn Deary, 28, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
• Jason Edward Downing, 38, of Fort Hood, endangering a child, a state jail felony.
• Stephen Rashad Forge, 29, of College Station, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
• Timothy Allen Marsh, 57, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
• Armando Montoya, 30, of Thorndale, burglary of a building, a state jail felony.
• Alexis Renee Moses, 21, of Rockdale, endangering a child, a state jail felony.
• Paige Renee Mutschnick, 39, of Rockdale, theft, a state jail felony.
• Michael Lynn Rader Jr., 21, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
• Ben Gonzales Rodriguez, 38, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams – drug free zone, a state jail felony.
• Jessica Ann Schnebeli, 36, of Rockdale, driving while intoxicated with child passenger and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, both state jail felonies.
• Travis Deshun Stephens, 39, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony.
• William Willie Templin, 46, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance 1 to 4 grams, a third-degree felony.
• Dakota Thompson, 23, of Cameron, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft of firearm, both state jail felonies.
• Stormy Briann White, 24, of Giddings, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.