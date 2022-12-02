BELTON — For days, the traffic signals at Sixth Avenue and Interstate 35 have been blinking red — leading to traffic snarls and numerous motorists complaints
The Texas Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that it was working to restore the signals — but the issue likely won’t be fixed until next week, officials said.
“The signal cabinet was struck by a vehicle, which caused damage to the signal cabinet foundation and wires underground,” TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith said Friday. “TxDOT is working with their contractor to repair the signal as quickly as possible. Currently, the signal is operating in flashing red, and the intersection is an all-way stop.”
The transportation agency said crews will perform various lane closures at the intersection to safely conduct repairs.
“The traveling public should expect significant delays in this area during peak hours,” the agency said.
Belton officials said they have received complaints from motorists, but there is nothing they can do.
“It’s causing major traffic delays at peak times,” Belton spokesman Paul Romer said Friday. “We are receiving lots of calls from people complaining about it, but it is not within our power to fix it.”
Smith said the work is “expected to occur through next week” but did not have a specific timeframe on when the repairs would be completed.
On Friday, TxDOT planned to set up a message board on Sixth Avenue/FM 93 to advise motorists of delays and to seek alternate routes, Smith said.
Romer said the area is “a bad place to try to direct traffic because of the amount of traffic, large trucks and the need to coordinate traffic flow on each side of I-35.”
“The flashing red lights are the best option right now,” he said. “If possible, travelers should find an alternate route.”