Gabriela Santiago, 13, has embraced the spirit of giving.
The Travis Science Academy student decided to help out with a canned food drive in Temple — and used her birthday money to buy items for the needy.
The drive was started by Todd Vincent, an Edward Jones financial advisor.
“In the spirit of giving, Todd’s office asked clients to please drop off canned food donations that will be given to Helping Hands Ministry in Belton,” Marci Winkler, branch office administrator for the Temple financial advisor office, said in an email. “Gabriela went over and beyond. Gabriela saved all of her birthday money this year and used (it) to buy canned goods for the food drive.
“Todd and his staff were overwhelmed by the support of all of their clients, but especially Gabriela,” Winkler said.