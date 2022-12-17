International relief organization Samaritan’s Purse announced it would be able to feed just fewer than 500,000 people in need after a large donation from Temple’s McLane family and the McLane Group.
The Christian relief and evangelism organization, based in North Carolina, said the family’s donation would go toward feeding those in need in Ukraine. Organization officials said the money will be able to feed 475,000 people for one month.
Drayton McLane Jr., chairman of the Temple-based McLane Group, expressed his support for the organization and the Christian values it represents.
“It is an honor for the McLane family to work together with Samaritan’s Purse to provide desperately needed food for people in Ukraine,” McLane said. “This represents our family’s Christian values to help others improve their lives.”
Organization officials said aid for Ukraine will be shipped out from its 85,000-square-foot facility in Coppell. The facility is the launching point for the organization’s disaster relief unit and a team of disaster response specialists for the southwestern United States.
Mark Barber, spokesman for Samaritan’s Purse, said the organization reached a major milestone this week in its aid to Ukraine.
Barber said the organization has distributed 100 million pounds of food so far to families in need, currently bringing in about 1.4 million pounds a week, as well as 30 million liters of water.
Those working with the group also have treated more than 23,000 patients and performed more than 250 surgeries. This has been done through two inpatient and six outpatient facilities.
In addition to food, the organization has flown in emergency supplies to the country through 38 airlifts.
Officials estimate that, so far, they have helped more than 9 million people in the war-torn country.
Barber said the group helps distribute its food through a network of churches throughout the country.
“Samaritan’s Purse is able to reach vulnerable people in the hardest-hit areas because we are working with hundreds of local churches and Christian associations,” Barber said. “Through church supported efforts, thousands of brave Christians drive vans and trucks carrying food and other relief supplies from our network of strategically placed warehouses to distribution points in the conflict zones. Many times these supplies are delivered door-to-door because residents are disabled and elderly.”
Organization officials said that, as winter sets in for Ukrainians, the crisis in the country has been getting worse.
Large parts of Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia in February, have no access to electricity or heating. Many, organization officials said, are losing hope.
“There isn’t enough food, medicine, generators or heat sources to meet these immediate needs and winter is beginning to set in,” Barber said. “Every single day the needs grow. More resources are needed and Samaritan’s Purse is committed to continue helping these Ukrainians in Jesus’ name. We need prayer and financial support to serve and care for these hurting people who need hope.”
Donations of food, such as the one from the McLane family, will help provide food to people living in cities heavily bombed by Russian forces.
Officials said many in the country are unable to go out and purchase food due to the amount of damage to their cities and the infrastructure.
“I’m grateful to Mr. McLane and his family for partnering with Samaritan’s Purse to help buy food for Ukrainian families,” Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, said. “This generous donation will provide a month’s supply of food rations for nearly 475,000 people in Ukraine.”