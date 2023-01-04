Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott does not believe there could have been a better start to the second semester of the school year.
“We love school as much as we love being around one another, but it was important to have a break. It gave us a chance to recharge and gave us a chance to reconnect with, you know, ourselves and our loved ones,” he told the Telegram. “A lot of times those things are sacrificed along the way when providing services to others, but it also brings a new level of energy and excitement when coming back into the second semester.”
Ott credited Temple YOUniversity, a district-wide staff development event held on Monday, for that positive environment across its campuses on Wednesday.
“We defined leadership as a school district and kicked off some programs that will be supporting leadership development at all levels inside of Temple ISD,” he said. “Teachers also put on sessions, which included everything from ‘Zen dens’ to social-emotional wellbeing. So today is the first day students are back and while I haven’t been to every campus — I’ve been to some and heard from many others — everything seems very positive.”
With more than two years having passed since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Bell County, the fifth-year superintendent emphasized how one goal still remains above the rest.
“That to me is cementing normalcy,” Ott said. “We’re already doing that in terms of coming to school every day, but I’m talking about (eliminating) the paradigms that have affected society in a way that the idea of in-person interactions is relaxed. It’s important for school to be the way we remember it.”
Although most of Temple ISD’s more than 8,500 student body were already familiar with their campus grounds, a few transfer students needed a little direction on Wednesday — assistance that Ott was more than willing to offer.
“Anytime you change school districts there’s always a bit of nervousness, so I always want to take the chance to get my arm around a new student or new teacher as soon as possible,” he said. “It is just so much fun to meet them and give them an impression of what the culture is like in Temple ISD.”
Classes in the Belton, Troy, Cameron, Rogers and Rosebud-Lott independent school districts also resumed on Wednesday.
“I love the energy and excitement that comes with a new semester. This spring, we’re looking forward to partnering with parents to continue offering the best education possible for each and every student in Belton ISD,” Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said. “I hope parents will watch for ways they can get involved with their child’s education, whether through dedicating time to volunteer at a school or something as simple as reading with their student or attending an athletic or fine arts activity. Our school district is stronger because of our partnership with parents.”
Classes in the Salado and Bartlett independent school districts, meanwhile, resume on Thursday.
“We’ve had a chance to have a lot of activities with students over the break,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said. “We’ve had a lot of speech and debate events, basketball and soccer games, and wrestling competitions. It’s been pretty good.”
However, he emphasized his excitement to finally have the entire student body back on campus.
“I look forward to welcoming them back, to having another great semester of student learning and success, and to continuing our tradition of excellence,” Novotny said. “But we certainly would love for and welcome our parents and other community members to come on out and support our students at any of our upcoming events.”
Academy ISD, which includes southern Temple and Little River-Academy, will resume classes on Monday.