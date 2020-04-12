KEMPNER — The virus crisis has moved Damon Cleaton of 4E Farms in Kempner to change his game plan.
His farm primarily serves southern Bell, Lampasas and southern Coryell counties. When COVID-19 hit, he was in the middle of planting his spring vegetable crops. The wholesalers he buys his plants from were selling out faster than they could grow the crops.
“We realized if we can’t buy the seedlings and plants, other folks were going to have a hard time too. If people can’t find what they need or don’t want to go into crowded stores, we need to do something to fill that gap,” said Cleaton, whose 20 years in the U.S. Army taught him, in any national emergency, food security is a priority.
So he and his wife, Cene, decided to shift from growing food for the community to helping people grow their own.
The Cleatons are using their extra starts and herbs to design live plant starter packages. “Salad Bowl” and “Grow-it-Yourself Salsa” are some of the take-home kits they now sell. These kits help families learn how to start plants.
The results have been overwhelming and the demand is high. The four Cleaton children, Emma, Ellen, Erich and Edith — whose names inspired the 4E Farms name — see which one of them can plant the most trays in a day, their father said, to help the team get ahead of the demand.
The Cleatons sell their products under the Homegrown by Heroes label, a marketing tool for about 2,000 veteran-operated farms in the U.S. They’ve been helped along the way by Farmer Veteran Coalition, Natalie Monroe, FVC communications director, said in a news release. In 2019, FVC awarded him a $2,000 Fellowship Fund to buy a flex planter.
Since 2011, FVC has awarded more than 600 members almost $2.5 million, Monroe said. For many of them, she said, the grant has made the difference in the launch of their farming operation.
“What previously took us a day to plant an acre of corn or beans now takes us 15 minutes with the new planter,” Damon Cleaton said. “That’s a massive burden that is lifted when you are a disabled vet.”
While Damon only planned to farm 3.5 acres this year, because of the crisis he is expanding to all 7 acres of his cropland. He said he wants to make sure that people who are in need can depend on him.
Cene offered this insight: “Being able to plant a seed and grow a plant let’s people see and believe in the future. That’s very important in a crisis because it gives people hope.”
As the world reels from the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers are the one group of Americans providing the fuel to keep the country going, Monroe said.
“Planting cannot be postponed,” she said. “Birthing animals cannot be canceled. Springtime does not wait until next year … But one thing is for sure. People need to eat.”
The FVC sees this time of uncertainty as a moment of opportunity, she said.
“If anyone can overcome and adapt, it’s our farmer veterans,” she said. “Their military training has prepared them for this. Our job is to help them continue to do just that.”
Michael O’Gorman, FVC executive director, founded the nonprofit in 2008 out of the back of his pickup.
“Sharing this opportunity with men and women returning home from war has been a wonderful and humbling experience,” he said. “It has been an honor serving those who have served us.”
More information is at www.farmvetco.org, on Facebook @FarmerVeteranCoalition and on Twitter @FarmVetCo.