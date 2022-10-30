Addressing homelessness in Temple at its root is the goal of a new facility set to open next year.
The Sunrise Center is a facility that plans on addressing mental health and addiction issues in Temple, offering a variety of services to those in need. The center is the creation of four organizations in the city — Feed My Sheep, Vista Community Church, Temple Bible Church and First Baptist Church.
While the facility’s location is not yet finalized, officials said it likely would be built just down the road from Feed My Sheep, 116 W. Ave. G.
Jeff Stegall, executive director of Feed My Sheep, said treatment for mental health issues is not always available for low income or homeless residents.
“Mental health in our country, right now, is at a very difficult stage,” Stegall said. “And here in Temple, access to mental health (care) is a huge issue.”
To address this issue, Stegall said the four organizations will work together to offer needed mental health and addiction counseling services for free.
The four organizations plan to work with local mental health providers and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor on the center in order to provide the needed treatment for patients. Stegall said someone with experience in counseling eventually will be hired to take over management of the center.
Services offered will include small and large group discussions and counseling during the day and addiction recovery programs, such as Alcoholics Anonymous, at night.
Feed My Sheep received a donation of $50,000 from Magnolia Realty earlier this month to support the new center.
Construction on the facility to convert its use is expected to take several months. Officials expect the opening to take place in late spring or early summer of 2023.
Stegall said that many of those he sees come through Feed My Sheep, who are on drugs, are only taking them because of underlying mental health issues.
“That may be what you are looking at now, but a lot of the people that come through the line and have a substance abuse problem are self medicating,” Stegall said. “Some of the drugs they take calm the voices down or lets them sleep. They don’t know the words, but they self medicate to help them through these mental health issues.”
Stegall said these mental health and substance issues are things that need to be addressed first when talking about people who are homeless.
In a survey of 106 clients of Feed My Sheep this year, 59.4% said they had been diagnosed with a mental health condition before while only 20.8% were still engaged with mental health services.
“If you want to get reestablished off of the street, then you first have to address that,” Stegall said. “If you don’t address mental health, and you get somebody a house, they are not going to be in that house in three months. If you get somebody a job … they are not to keep the job because they can’t.”
Officials said they would have more information as the center nears completion.