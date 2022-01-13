The death of a 2-month-old Thursday morning is under investigation by the Temple Police Department.
About 10 a.m., officers responded to a cardiac not breathing call in the 800 block of South 16th Street. While en-route, officers were advised the caller and 2-month-old were on their way to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center.
The child was declared dead shortly after arriving to the hospital.
This case is active and under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877, where callers can report anonymously