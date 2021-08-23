BELTON — Closures are scheduled to start at 7 tonight for a freeway milling operation that shut down lanes on Interstates 35 and 14.
From 7-10 tonight, crews will close two inside northbound mainlanes on I-35 between Loop 121 and Central Avenue and one eastbound I-14 lane, Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Jake Smith said.
From 10 tonight to 6 a.m. Tuesday, two outside northbound I-35 mainlanes in the same area will be closed.
During both closures, the on-ramps to Loop 121, Holland Road and I-14 eastbound frontage road will be closed. The eastbound mainlanes of I-14 will be closed approaching I-35.
I-14 traffic will be directed to exit at Connell Street.
In addition, the Central exit will be closed and motorists can use the Sixth Avenue exit, Smith said.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday night, TxDOT crews and contractors will conduct a full closure of I-35 southbound from Central to Loop 121.
All traffic will be directed to exit at Central.
The on-ramps to Sixth and Central will be closed as well as exit ramps to Main Street/State Highway 317, I-14 and Loop 121.
The closure will end at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The operation is dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress, Smith said.
Signage will be in place to inform motorists of roadwork and traffic control operations. Updates and information are posted regularly on Twitter at @TxDOTWaco.
TxDOT encourages all motorists to slow down, pay attention, eliminate all distractions and watch for road crews.