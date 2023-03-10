One in a series.
The sun is shining and temperatures are on the rise — it’s time to hit area lakes, pools and water parks. It’s also time to protect yourself against skin cancer.
“With spring just around the corner, the risk of developing skin cancer increases,” said Dr. Katherine Fiala, a dermatologist at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. “While it may be tempting to spend more hours out in the sun, be sure to take necessary measures to protect yourself from harmful rays.”
According to Fiala, summer sun rays are strongest between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
“If you like being outdoors during those hours, find a place out of the sun, like beneath a tree or even a beach umbrella to protect yourself from the direct sunlight,” she said. “Be sure and keep children under 6 months old out of the sun completely.”
She also recommends wearing clothes that cover sensitive skin areas such as the chest and shoulders.
“Dress like a dermatologist,” she said with a laugh. “Sunscreen is very important. Use sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, and 50 is even better.
“Make sure it is a broad spectrum sunscreen to protect against multiple UV rays,” she said. “Water resistant sunscreens are best, but be sure and reapply every 80 minutes.”
Fiala recommends wearing protective clothing, especially a hat with a 3-inch brim all the way around.
Most dermatologists don’t recommend the use of tanning booths — they can increase the risks of skin cancer sevenfold, she said.
There are three common types of skin cancer: basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma, she said.
Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer. It starts in the top layer of skin — the epidermis — and it usually can be treated or removed.
Squamous cell carcinoma is the second most common type, and it also develops in the epidermis. Both basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas are more common in elderly people, Fiala said.
The third most common type of skin cancer is melanoma. It usually starts in moles on the skin.
“Melanoma is less common, but it tends to be more aggressive,” Fiala said. “It’s the most common cancer found in young people 25 to 29 years old.”
Anyone can develop skin cancer, but it is more common among people with light or fair skin color, she said.
“People with light-colored skin, green or blue eyes and more than 50 moles should take extra precautions,” she said.
Fiala explained that moles are different from freckles. Moles are often raised from the skin’s surface while freckles tend to be flat. Freckles are simple skin cells that form pigments They can darken with sun exposure.