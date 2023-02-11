Medical schools

The sign on the Education Center at Baylor Scott & White-Temple soon will read Baylor College of Medicine instead of Texas A&M HealthScience Center. The Baylor school opens its Temple campus this summer, but A&M will continue to operate its medical school in the same facility until May 2024 before it moves to the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple.

 David Stone/Special to the Telegram

Baylor College of Medicine’s Temple campus plans to open its doors this summer to its inaugural class of 40 medical students, but those first students likely will have maroon-clad company.