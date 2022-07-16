The Lott City Council plans to dissolve its two-officer police department Monday after finding it fiscally unnecessary.
Lott Mayor Sue Tacker said dissolving the department would help the town come out of a deficit carried over the last three years.
“We do have money,” she said. “So far, we have been able to (pay) our things. This is deleting our (reserves). It has to be brought into hand, or within three years, we will be broke. If we can get this in hand, we will make money in a couple of years. The budget had to be taken care of one way or the other.”
Tacker said the police department, which consists of a patrolman and a police chief, was operating at a deficit of about $247,786 a year.
The dissolution of the police department will take effect Monday after the next council meeting. The council voted on the matter on July 11 in a 3-2 vote.
“It has voted on that we had to do something about it,” Tacker said. “It will stop completely on Monday. We had to put in our agenda.”
Chief’s response
Lott Police Chief Michael Hamilton has led the department for 13 years. He believes the disbanding was an attack on him regarding a letter he submitted to the Falls County District Attorney’s Office raising concerns about Tacker.
Hamilton referred all questions about the issue to Waco-based attorney David Schlei- cher, who is representing him on the matter.
“The chief turned a letter … about the mayor’s noncompliance with some laws earlier on the day that they voted to eliminate the police department,” Schleicher said. “We’d like for the city to rescind the elimination of the police department and allow Chief Hamilton to resume work.”
Falls County District Attorney Kathrin Gilliam did not return a call from the Telegram.
Tacker maintained the only reason for the decision was fiscally motivated.
“The only reason we are doing this is because of budget,” Tacker said. “We are a small town, and our police department has just got out of hand as far as cost. This is the only way that we can (survive). We can’t do without sewer. We can’t do without water. This is the one department that we can cut on.”
Schleicher said he and his client would fight the dissolution of the department.
“There is a whistleblower law in Texas that prohibits taking an adverse action against a government employee in retaliation for them reporting illegal conduct,” he said. “Hopefully, the city will undo their action, and we won’t have to go that route.”
City finances
Lott, with a population of about 650 residents, operates on a total budget of about $2.18 million to manage the town yearly.
“Other than a Cefco, we don’t have a whole lot of businesses here,” Tacker said. “We have very little sales tax and property taxes. This town is probably 100 years old. There’s a lot of stuff that needs to be done.”
The Falls County town has a large senior population.
“We’re not a very big town,” the mayor said. “We mostly have elderly residents. We have 48 units of the housing authority, and most of those are elderly people or people that can’t take care of themselves.”
Public safety
The Falls County Sheriff’s Department is planning to take over policing for the town, which has a relatively low crime rate.
“It’s not like we have shootings or killings or anything like that,” Tacker said. “As far as a crime, we don’t have that. I have talked to the sheriff’s department, and they said that they would help.”
Falls County Sheriff Joe Lopez did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
The volunteer fire department at Lott would continue to receive support from the city, Tacker said.
“We have to try to take care of them, too,” she said. “We need to provide vehicles and stuff like that. We have to more or less be on their notes or lend them the money.”
Once the city’s finances improve, Tacker said, reinstating the police department would be considered.
“We’re hoping (to bring the police department back),” she said. “We just got to do what we have to do right now. We’re not really thinking about that right now. Here in Falls County, Rosebud is the only town that has a police department.
“Your smaller towns can’t afford to have that anymore.”