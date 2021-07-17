First in a series about a shortage in health care professionals that Texas faces.
Primary-care doctors are crucial to managing the state’s growing public health challenges such as obesity and diabetes, but nearly 6 million Texans live in areas with a shortage of providers. According to a report by Texas Health & Human Services, the shortfall could get much worse.
Right now, Texas is short about 6,600 doctors and by 2032, the shortfall of all physicians statewide is projected to hit 10,330, the department says.
During the next three days, the Temple Daily Telegram will be looking at the causes and solutions to this health care crunch.
According to the report, medical school enrollment and the state’s graduate medical education system will not create a supply of physicians that can meet projected demand.
Central Texas medical centers already are feeling the crunch of the shortage.
Veterans Administration hospitals and clinics are facing a shortage of specialized physicians and are partnering with other facilities to meet the needs of their patients, said Dr. Olawale Fashina, chief of staff of the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System.
“We are having difficulty recruiting specialized doctors such as urologists and dermatologists,” Fashina said. “We have vacancies, but right now we are OK.”
Medical schools, colleges and universities, and high schools in the Temple and Belton area have responded to the growing medical personnel shortages by expanding health-science programs and creating new ones designed to help fill medical voids.
A Health Science Center expansion project will allow Temple College to expand multiple programs and help fill health care vacancies in Temple and across the state. Baylor College of Medicine will open a four-year medical school campus in Temple in 2023. And, the Texas Bioscience Institute opened a second campus and classes start this fall in Hutto.
Temple, Lake Belton, Belton and New Tech high school students have abundant medical-career opportunities through health sciences programs, and the University of Mary Hardin- Baylor offers many programs to prepare young minds for a future in the medical profession.
“New programs are under way and on the horizon at UMHB,” said Dr. Colin Wilborn, executive dean of the Mayborn College of Health Sciences.
“Our goal is to prepare students to improve lives within their communities,” he said.
Labor report
The availability of providers to patients is one of the top barriers to meeting the health care needs of the state, according to the report.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics said the projected job growth for doctors and surgeons nationwide through 2028 is faster than average at 7%. But, according to Texas Health & Human Services, demand for health-care services is projected to increase because of a growing and aging population.
In short, although the supply of doctors is growing, it is not keeping up with growing demand, state officials said.
The Texas Health & Human Services report focuses on 35 physician specialties, and 26 have projected shortages of doctors in 2032.
General internal medicine is projected to have the greatest shortage. An additional 2,607 physicians will be needed to meet projected demand.
Central Texas
In Central Texas, cardiology and nephrology are expected to have the most critical shortages, according to the Texas Health & Human Services report.
Right now, the region’s 222 cardiologists are meeting 85.8% of the demand for their services. But by 2032, a projected 260 cardiologists will meet only 63.7% of demand.
The outlook for nephrology — the study of kidneys and kidney disease — is even more bleak in Central Texas. This year, 83 nephrologists are meeting 63.4% of the demand for their services, and by 2032 a projected 104 nephrologists will meet less than half (46.7%) of the demand.
Other physician specialties in Central Texas that are expected to meet less than half the demand for medical services in 2032 are colorectal surgery, critical-care medicine, endocrinology, infectious diseases, nephrology and vascular surgery. Statewide, colorectal surgeons are expected to meet demand for service in 2032 but in Central Texas specialty physicians in that field are projected to meet only 50% of the demand.
The physician shortage — as well as a shortage of nurses, pharmacists and other medical personnel — has been publicized before.
In 2019, the Association of American Medical College issued a report projecting the supply and demand for physicians nationally through 2032. According to the report, the United States will be short an estimated 121,000 physicians by 2032 — including up to 55,200 primary-care doctors and up to 65,800 specialty-care physicians.
Coming Monday: The upcoming transition from Texas A&M Medical School to the Baylor College of Medicine in Temple, and a look the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s medical training programs.