BELTON — Saturday was a big day for the Bell County Kennel Club agility trial at the Bell County Expo Center, a four-day contest that ends today.
About 150 dogs ran through 551 agility trials, said Christie Bowers, trial secretary. This is their third trial since COVID-19 interrupted their regular schedule.
“We are finally getting used to COVID,” she said. “It’s great to almost get back to normal.”
With a lot of assistants, two judges oversaw the handlers putting the dogs through their paces, navigating such obstacles as seesaws, tunnels, weaves and jumps.
Joni Milliron of Round Rock said she and her Australian shepherd, Eevee, 3, made a non-qualifying run in the master’s class. They generally don’t travel far, she said, but might qualify for American Kennel Club finals in Oklahoma in March.
“This is our second trial after COVID,” she said. “I hope they keep putting trials on. Usually we would have one every weekend. Belton is better because we can spread out.”
Trial agility is like a weekend hobby, she said. She’s been doing the trials for about six years.
“It’s just really fun,” she said. “I have a really fast dog, so you have to think quickly on your feet. It’s competitive, challenging.”
That the dog is usually right has been her motto, she said. When the dog does something wrong on a course it’s probably because the handler gave them some kind of a false signal, she said.
“I don’t like it when people get mad at their dog,” she said. “You have to both enjoy it.”
Cindy Murray said she and her husband, Tom, were driving back home to San Antonio every night of the event, because of the virus. She showed Tempe, 4, a Pyrenean shepherd. Tom brought Kaci, 7, a border collie. They have four more dogs at home.
“It’s really become more a part of our life now,” she said. “We enjoy being around the people and the dogs, traveling.”
A handler has to remain calm when working with a dog, she said.
“You have to use the reward system, because if you’re too harsh with them it doesn’t work with them,” she said. “A lot of this stuff doesn’t come naturally to them.”
Lorry Minor of San Angelo waited with Cali, 7, a Doberman pinscher, who had made a qualifying score. Cali was a rescue dog who was once shot with a pellet gun, she said.
“Sometimes I think, ‘you’ve come a long way, baby,’” she said. “It took a lot of work.”
Sue Beckage of Austin brought Comet, 15 months, a Doberman.
“This is his first show,” she said. “He ran yesterday and today. He did very well for his first time.”
Comet has a good temperament, she said, and is very focused for a “young boy.” He’s her fifth agility dog and she’s been doing agility trials for 10 years.
“It’s an escape for me and I like the adrenalin rush,” she said. “I just love dogs.”