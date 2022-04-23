Texas Constitutional Amendments
Texas has two constitutional amendments on the ballot this year.
Proposition 1 would limit the total ad valorem taxes imposed by school districts on the elderly or disabled.
Proposition 2 would increase the homestead exemption for school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.
Temple ISD
Temple Independent School District is holding a $164.8 million bond election.
Belton ISD
Belton ISD is holding a $173.8 million bond election with two propositions. Proposition A is for $168.8 million while Proposition B is for $5 million.
The district also will have two contested school board trustee seats, for Area 1 and Area 5. The Area 1 election will see incumbent Jeff Norwood, the current school board president, face off against challengers Dwayne Gossett and Dave Choquette, while Area 5 will have incumbent Manuel Alcozer, the board secretary, face challenger Brandon Hall.
Salado ISD
Salado ISD has three seats up for grabs on its board of trustees, with one unexpired seat that has two years left.
The two candidates running for the unexpired term are Christi Carlson and Chris Diem.
Five candidates for the two seats with full terms include incumbent Amy McLane and challengers Sam Dowdy Jr., Rick Marruffo, Jim Reed and Marlon Reed.
Troy ISD
Troy ISD will have a contested race for two seats on its school board, with incumbents Bill Negron and Jon Gersbach facing challengers Jeffery Ware, Linda Pittman and Melissa Mensch.
Rogers
Rogers City Council has three open council seats this year with incumbents Ernest Stroud, Jeff Watson and Doyle R. Harris facing challengers Sharon Watkins, Thomas Williams, Della Lashbrook, David Lee and Courtney Watson.
The city also has called for a $2 million bond election to fund needed road and infrastructure work.
Rogers ISD
Rogers ISD has three open board of trustee seats this year with incumbent Trey Richter facing challengers Rachelle Alexander, Chad Green, Moody Glasgow, Sara Fuchs and Eric Landeros.
Little River-Academy
The Little River-Academy City Council has three open seats with incumbents Paul Williams, Russell Nelson and Jack Bennett facing challenger Brandon Adkinson.
Academy ISD
Academy ISD has three open school board seats with incumbents Adam Fossett, Jason Lambert and Jason Martinez facing challengers Amy Adcock and Joseph Lewis.
Cameron ISD
Cameron ISD voters will decide on a $15.9 million bond election.
Bartlett ISD
Bartlett ISD voters will cast their ballots on a $20 million bond for school facilities, buses and other vehicles.
Rockdale ISD
Rockdale ISD has two candidates, Lindsey Lillard and Braden Byrd, for its open Place 5 school board seat.
Rockdale
In Rockdale’s mayoral race, incumbent John E. King will face challenger Brett Boren.
Rockdale City Councilman Michelle Larkin, who represents the East Ward, will face challenger Esmeralda Ruelas-Olivares. For the city’s West Ward, Councilman Braden Wallis will face challenger Kyle Walker.
Thorndale
Thorndale will have a contested race for its City Council, with incumbents Wayne Green, Steven Zuehlke and Marla Davis facing off against challenger Allen Hejl for three seats.
Compiled by Telegram staff writer Shane Monaco