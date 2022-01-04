BELTON — Bell County jail officials did not have to look too far in order to find more space for housing local inmates.
An interlocal agreement allowing for Bell County to house some of its inmate population in Lee County was approved in a 4-0 vote Monday by the Commissioners Court. The approval was not unanimous due to County Judge David Blackburn being absent.
The agreement with Lee County, located southwest of Bell County, is one of many similar agreements in the past year.
Other agreements have included those with Milam, Williamson, McLennan, Robertson, Limestone, Terry and Garza counties.
Commissioner Bill Schumann said the agreement requires Bell County to pay $75 a day per inmate kept in the other jail.
“This is right in line with what our other contracts are,” Schumann said. “And they have been going up.”
Many jails across the state have seen their number of empty beds fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic slowing trials. This shortage has driven many counties to seek bed space in other counties, causing the prices to house these inmates to rise.
Bell County jail officials recently started to widen their search for space, including far away counties such as Terry and Garza.
To deal with the bed space issue, commissioners approved a $11.5 million project to add 192 additional minimum security beds in November. This project is part of a larger $129 million expansion of the county’s jail.
While the project has started, jail officials said completion is still a long way out.
The county budget this fiscal year has set aside $2.5 million for housing inmates in other facilities.
“So not only is space getting hard to find, it is getting expensive,” Blackburn said in December. “So the sooner we can get additional space in our jail, and our campus in Bell County, the better off we will be financially.”