CAMERON — Approval for the funding of improvements in Cameron Independent School District fell short Tuesday as voters decided against the measure.
The $14.5 million bond failed to be approved with 50.25% of the vote, or 399 votes, voting against the proposition and 49.75%, or 395 people, voting in favor of the measure.
District Superintendent Kevin Sprinkles thanked those who came out and showed their support despite the measure not passing.
“Cameron ISD and its board of trustees would like to thank the voters for their participation in this election,” Sprinkles said. “Cameron ISD is committed to a continual partnership with its constituents to provide one of the best educational experiences in the State of Texas. Together we can find solutions and opportunities to meet the needs of our students. I am truly blessed to be the superintendent of such a fine school district and blessed to be part of this outstanding and supportive community.”
District officials previously said the passage of the bond would not have affected property taxes in the district and would have worked within the current budget.
The main project in the bond was the restoration of the district’s old education building, transforming it into a facility housing Career and Technical Education programs.
Programs that were set to be housed in the facility include health sciences, computer sciences, future teacher courses, business education and criminal justice and law enforcement. Dual-credit courses with Temple College would have also be held in the building.
Also included in the bond was money for roof and accessibility improvements to other facilities as well as equipment for other courses such as welding, floral design and veterinary technician.