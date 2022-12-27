With warmer weather approaching, Temple’s two warming shelters opened for the final time this month on Tuesday.
Bill Scofield, the warming shelter coordinator for Temple Impact Church, said that his organization and the Temple Salvation Army would not open their shelter’s doors as temperatures rise.
The National Weather Service shows highs to reach into the 70s by this weekend, with a high of 73 degrees on Saturday and 72 on Sunday. Lows at night will stay in the mid- to low 50s, with a chance of rain on Thursday and Friday.
The city’s two shelters — Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., and the Temple Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G. — stayed open throughout the cold Christmas weekend, providing food and a warm place to stay for those without a warm shelter.
“We have been staying open constantly,” Scofield said on Tuesday. “Yesterday, we closed in the afternoon for a while but other than that we have been staying open every single day. It is finally going to break tonight because tonight should be the last night it will get below freezing for a few weeks.”
Both shelters usually open each day that temperatures, when taking into account the wind chill, reach below freezing or 35 degrees when it is wet outside.
The church and the Salvation Army provide a warm place to sleep for anyone who visits as well as warm meals for dinner and breakfast.
In recent days the shelter has been open, Scofield said the church worked with local nonprofit Feed My Sheep, which provided food each day for its guests. He said this helped greatly with servicing those in need.
Despite this help, Scofield said the organization was always in need of more supplies to help those with no warm place to go.
As always, Scofield said that warm clothes, used or new, are welcome as donations. A key need for the local homeless community is long johns and sweatpants and sweatshirts.
“Sweatpants and sweatshirts, the homeless would love to have them, it keeps them warm,” Scofield said.
While not open overnight, the Temple Public Library and Feed My Sheep, 116 W. Ave. G, are both open to those who need a warm place to stay during the day.
Jeff Stegall, executive director for Feed My Sheep, previously said his organization is in need of breakfast foods, sandwich materials, coffee, cups, creamer, sugar and boiled water.
Those interested in donating can contact the organizations directly. Impact Church can be reached by calling 254-493-5422. To reach Feed My Sheep, call 254-239-9863.