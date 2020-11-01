About 75 people lined South 31st Street west of H.K. Dodgen Loop on Sunday afternoon for the city’s 12th annual Life Chain. For an hour, they stood with signs bearing such messages as: “Jesus Forgives and Heals,” “Adoption the Loving Option,” and “Life is the First Inalienable Right.”
Life Chain is a statement “by the pro-life community that abortion takes the lives of unborn children,” said Milton Hensley, who helped to found the Temple branch of the National Life Chain.
Before taking their places along the street, the volunteers met briefly on the grounds of the Chick-fil-A restaurant. Joe Goodson, president of Concerned Christian Citizens, spoke briefly and led in prayer. Dave Robbins read a proclamation by Temple Mayor Tim Davis.
Goodson read from Isaiah 5:20: “Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil.”
God has made every human being in his image, Goodson said. “The problem is we suppress the truth … Whose job is it to straighten this out?”
Roe vs. Wade started in Texas, he said, and it needs to end in Texas.
The mayor’s proclamation said the City of Temple has resources for women “who are at risk of abortion — everything from crisis intervention, support groups, parenting classes, adoption counseling, clothing, prayer partners who not only meet the mother’s spiritual needs, but also are available to take women to their doctors appointments, errands, birthing classes, etc.”
Mayor pro tem Judy Morales said she has participated in all but one of the city’s Life Chains.
“I support this 110 percent,” she said. “I don’t have the words to say how important it is to make the right choice when it comes to life.”
Bill Hamilton, president of Our Lady of the Angels Maternity Shelter in Temple, also held a sign.
“I think the national attitude toward this has changed dramatically in the last 30 years,” he said. “If you did a poll, I think more people oppose abortion than support it. Things like this bring it to people’s attention.”
Elizabeth Collins of Temple said she has been to previous Life Chains.
“I think it’s making an impact,” she said. “It always made an impact on me before I started doing it.”
She compared abortion to the killing of Jewish people in Nazi Germany.
“Somebody should speak out for them, because they don’t have a voice,” she said of unborn children. “We have to be their voice.”
“There is no judgment here, because all of us know someone who’s had an abortion,” she said. “Some of us in this line have had abortions. It’s not about judging. It’s about doing what’s right.”