Reagan Smith spent her senior year as “interp captain” of Holy Trinity Catholic High School’s speech and debate team.
The 18-year-old spoke with pride of her classmates and coaches who allowed her team to excel this past year.
“The team is just a wonderful set of people and we have wonderful coaches who have put in the time and effort to help us reach the best we can be,” Smith said.
Smith and four teammates competed in the National Speech and Debate tournament — a competition Holy Trinity advanced to for the 11th time this year.
Samuel Mosmeyer, Faithann Go, Dina Nikolaidis and Cate Barkis also represented Holy Trinity at the tournament. Nikolaidis advanced to the quarterfinals — top 30 — in prepared commentary before being knocked out, while Barkis advanced to the top 60 in prose before elimination.
Samuel Mosmeyer was recognized by the NSDA as a four-time national qualifier, and Chris Mosmeyer for receiving his third “diamond” as a coach — a feat which requires 15 years experience and over 60,000 coaching points.
But this year’s competition was unique, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced this year’s competitors to participate remotely — a transition Holy Trinity’s head coach said was smooth.
“We were very nervous, but the move to the online format was a lot more smooth than we thought it was going to be. It was very well done by the national office,” Chris Mosmeyer, head coach of Holy Trinity’s speech and debate team, said.
Mosmeyer told the Telegram how the national competition is normally held in a major city each year, with 2021’s competition scheduled for Des Moines, Iowa.
“Normally, we travel somewhere and students will compete in front of a live audience,” he said. “The big difference here was that three of our students had to record their presentations and upload it. The other two students competed via Zoom.”
Smith emphasized how the lack of an interpersonal connection was a unique situation to work through, as that energy can often be used to a competitor’s advantage.
“I competed in dramatic interpretation, which requires 10 minutes of memorization. It was hard to do on video because there’s a lot of interpersonal connection that happens in the round,” Smith said. “That can be used to your advantage. So not having that was a little bit ... but at the same time it challenged me to try and make that connection anyway.”
Drama Coach Alyssa Snyder and Joe Smith — Reagan’s father — joined Chris Mosmeyer in spending the first week of competition judging various rounds.