Lower water levels didn’t seem to be hampering activities Sunday on Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
“We don’t even hardly notice,” said Joyce Leggette, office manager of Frank’s Marina on Lake Belton. “We still have more people than we can handle.”
She estimated the day’s crowd at 300.
They rent pontoon boats, CraigCat Compact Power Boats, double and single kayaks, and paddle boards. Life vests come with the boats and kayaks.
“We do more CraigCats than anything else,” she said. “The pontoons are our gravy.”
A lot of people will take kayaks and paddle boards, she said.
“They like to do that because they can have a good time with their friends for under $100,” she said.
Frank’s will be open today for the Memorial Day holiday, she said. Their normal hours are Tuesday-Sunday.
“It’s very much a kind of family-oriented place,” she said. “We really do look out for our families.”
Members of the Lake Belton Yacht Club rent slips at the marina, along with a few other sailboat owners. A lot of people in pontoon boats stop at Frank’s for gas, she said.
“We’re getting ready to open up some pontoon adventures for business people during the week,” she said.
People do all kinds of things on pontoon boats, she said. Some fish. Some ride big tubes behind the pontoon boat.
“A lot of people like that because it’s fun and their kids enjoy it,” she said.
Marissa and Brad Beierman of Belton were at the dock with one of Frank’s pontoon boats. They have been before and did some tubing behind the pontoon boat, she said.
“We had a great time,” she said.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake also was busy Sunday afternoon.
Camryn Vanderveer, an employee at Stillhouse Marina, said the lower water levels were having no effect on the business.
“We’re still serving burgers,” she said. “A lot of the people come by boat off of the water for food. And we also get a lot of traffic from the dive club.
“I think we’re really a good place to teach little kids how to fish,” she said. “We also get a lot of military traffic.”
The marina will be open today, she said, although it’s normally open Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday.
They get customers from everywhere, she said.
“One of our boat owners is from Houston,” she said.
The marina has slips for fishing boats, pontoon boats and sailboats, she said.
“Our big days are probably the whole weekend — Labor Day weekend, Memorial Day weekend and the Fourth of July,” she said.
They have a Tightline bass fishing tournament 4-10 p.m. every Tuesday.