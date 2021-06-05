BELTON — You could try your hand at the hula or get your name written in Japanese on Saturday at Liberty Park as the Bell County Museum and Baila Pacifica Entertainment presented “Across the Ocean,” an Asian-Pacific Islander celebration.
Elisha Tiliaia of Nolanville, Baila Pacifica co-owner with her husband, Wayne, said she has about 60 dancers in her group and has been in business since 2007.
“I was raised into it,” she said of the dancing style. “These kids started to ask to join me. I couldn’t say no to that.”
They did three sets on Saturday, most of the dances from the island of Tahiti. There was also Polynesian fire dancing.
“The number one rule of fire dancing is you will get burned,” she said.
She brought about 15 dancing girls to the show. Their outfits included a raffia hip belt made of dried grass, and they danced barefoot on a concrete surface near one of the park pavilions.
Playing the Polynesian log drums were her husband, who is a U.S. Army veteran, and her nephew, Shemaiah Pedrus.
The group has performed at a lot of public events and community festivals, she said.
“They love it,” she said. “They get to hang out together and learn the culture at the same time.”
The first dance was a solo performance by Kehina Herrin. Then a team performed to the song, “Mana Malohi.”
Elisha cajoled members of the audience to join some of the dancers and try to learn the movements. Then she directed the regular dancers in an island group game. First, they pretended to pick a coconut and place it on their right hip.
“When I say ‘coconut,’ bump the coconut off your hip,” she said.
For the left, she had them “grab a pineapple,” and bump it off that hip.
“Good job, you guys,” she said.
The kiwi fruit, the girls bumped off backwards.
“Now we are going to mix all your fruit into a fruit salad,” Elisha said. “Round and round with your hips. Go around the world. So beautiful.”
The dancing teaches the girls a lot of confidence, she said.
“They learn how to work together and how to work solo,” she said. “It’s our upbringing. It’s our culture.”
Under the pavilion, members of the Japan Association in Killeen and Fort Hood Area waited on visitors, writing their names or other things in Japanese calligraphy.
Steven Rise, the museum’s office manager, said that in the past the museum has sponsored Cinco de Mayo celebrations.
“Since we have a large Asian-Pacific community here in Bell County, this is part of recognizing the culture.”
The museum will be presenting a similar event next year, he said.
“We’ll try to incorporate all the other Asian communities into it,” he said.
In the pavilion, Cookie Lacroix, vice president of the Japan Association, said calligraphy is still taught to Japanese school children. She was born in Japan and married a U.S. soldier, she said.
“They’re having fun doing this,” she said of the club members.
They used to have these calligraphy sessions several times a year, she said, but not during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yoshie Caillouet, club secretary and treasurer, said doing the calligraphy was a way to let the community know about their culture.
At a side table under the pavilion, two museum volunteers, Alex Boivin of Temple and Kirsten Robinson of Harker Heights, were doing a related project, making small posters of cherry trees. They balled up tissue paper to resemble cherry blossoms and pasted them onto their bare-limbed trees.
“It’s for the kids,” Boivin said. “I’m a big kid, so I made one too.”
Robinson, a University of Mary Harden-Baylor senior, said she is a summer intern at the museum, helping with education and curating.