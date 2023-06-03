What is a bug?
That’s one of the things children learned Saturday on Family Day at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple.
As they stepped into the lobby, parents and children received a “Beat the Heat” activity booklet explaining that not all insects are bugs. Butterflies, beetles, ants, flies, grasshoppers, silverfish and bees are all insects, the booklet said.
The booklet had a bee hive maze, a summer sweets spy page and drawings of helpful and harmful insects. Museum volunteers handed out a scavenger hunt list of 12 insects.
After that, everybody scattered to activity tables in the lobby or went outside to ride the barrel train or watch an Amtrak train pull into the station.
At one table, representatives of Grassland, Soil and Water Research Laboratory, 808 E. Blackland Road, handed out freebies and talked about soil and plant varieties.
“We also brought some of the instruments we use,” said Doug Smith, a research soil scientist at the lab. One of these instruments measures gas emissions from the soil.
He called another instrument an “unmanned aerial vehicle.”
“It will fly over a spot and measure different waves of light that come from the crop,” he said. “We can tell whether that crop is deficient in nutrients.”
Using this data, he said, agronomists may be able to predict crop yield. The science behind this is 15-20 years old, he said, and some farmers in the Midwest use unmanned aerial vehicles.
He showed a stem of switch grass and said it might be grown for biofuel production. A few years ago, he said, the U.S. Navy expressed an interest.
“Most of the ethanol comes from corn,” Smith said. “But you can’t grow corn on all ground.”
Switch grass is native to Texas and requires less fertilizer, he said.
Not too far away, Jack Johnson of Temple and his little girl sat at a table coloring odds and ends.
“She’s coloring things,” he said. “We’re just having fun. I think my wife saw it on Facebook. I’m just going with the flow.”
Nearby, Dwight and Stephanie Thompson of Temple had their son, Henry, 5, in tow.
“We come here during the summer,” Dwight said. “I usually take him to the playground over there.”
Stephanie said they crafted a small sun and glued it onto a ring.
“We’ve gone through a couple of other stations,” she said. “We made a little bug hat.”
Lora and Clint Olson brought their granddaughter, McKenna, 5.
“We come every month,” Lora said. “She’s making a bug ring for the scavenger hunt. She just graduated from kindergarten. She’s at the top of her class. We like to keep her doing activities. She goes to the library and does all the activities.”
Vickie Denning of Temple accompanied her daughter, Elizabeth Barry, and her two granddaughters, Arya, 7, and Ava, 4.
“We are making these beautiful sweatbands,” Vickie said.
They rode on the barrel train and made bubble wands and bumblebees, she said.
“This is our last station,” she said. “We’ve seen everything, and that nice gentleman gave us some corn. We’re having a fun time here.”