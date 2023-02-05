A motorist is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol when a two-vehicle crash occurred Saturday evening in North Temple, killing a 59-year-old woman, police said.
Margaret Flood died from injuries in the crash, which occurred at around 5:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Third Street.
“The preliminary investigation shows Flood was hit by a driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, pending lab results,” Temple police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said in a news release Saturday evening.
Flood was deceased when officers arrived at the accident scene Saturday.
“The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” Mackowiak said.
The driver, who was not immediately identified, could face criminal charges.
Friday incident
A motorist killed in a separate fatal crash in Temple on Friday was also identified.
Temple Police said 61-year-old Jessie Haley of Jarrell was killed on Friday morning in the 11300 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop.
“The driver of the vehicle ran into a parked 18-wheeler,” Mackowiak said in a news release.
The highway was closed for several hours after the incident.