A motorist is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol when a two-vehicle crash occurred Saturday evening in North Temple, killing a 59-year-old woman, police said.

Margaret Flood died from injuries in the crash, which occurred at around 5:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Third Street.

“The preliminary investigation shows Flood was hit by a driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, pending lab results,” Temple police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said in a news release Saturday evening.

Flood was deceased when officers arrived at the accident scene Saturday.

“The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” Mackowiak said.

The driver, who was not immediately identified, could face criminal charges.

Friday incident

A motorist killed in a separate fatal crash in Temple on Friday was also identified.

Temple Police said 61-year-old Jessie Haley of Jarrell was killed on Friday morning in the 11300 block of NW H K Dodgen Loop.

“The driver of the vehicle ran into a parked 18-wheeler,” Mackowiak said in a news release.

The highway was closed for several hours after the incident.