The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted everyone’s lives in recent weeks. It won’t impede the construction of Lake Belton High School, though.
The $106 million campus is still on schedule to open in August, Belton Independent School District spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox told the Telegram.
David Bennett, the district’s facilities and construction director, said the campus is 92 percent completed.
However, he warned, slowdowns are possible considering the fluidity of the pandemic and guidelines from county, state and federal officials. Until then, it’s full steam ahead on Belton ISD’s second comprehensive high school.
“At this time all contractors are working at full capacity and will continue to do so. We have had no slow down or manpower reductions,” Bennett said.
Commercial and residential construction is exempt from Bell County’s shelter-in-place order. It is considered essential business.
Construction crews are taking precautions and following guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. Lake Belton High School Principal Jill Ross and Cox said hand-washing stations have been set up throughout the West Temple campus, 9809 FM 2483.
“The great thing is we’re far enough into the project that there really aren’t tons and tons of people in this space so they can certainly maintain appropriate distance,” Ross said. “But I know Bartlett Cocke (General Contractors) is working on maintaining their functions to get this project finished.”
‘Keeping on keeping on’
Belton ISD needs to hire 200 teachers for the entire district, including for the new high school. The new coronavirus has not slowed that down, either.
“The main inconvenience COVID-19 has caused in the hiring process is just that we’ve stopped in-person interviews and switched to using video conference interviews,” said Todd Schiller, assistant superintendent of human resources. “But we are able to continue moving our internal hiring processes along for all campuses in order to complete and/or cue up finalizing our hiring processes to the best of our ability.”
Belton ISD continues to receive a strong number of applications during the pandemic, Schiller said.
“Although it’s hard to gauge how many more we may have received if the pandemic had not occurred,” he said.
Schiller highlighted one potential delay in the hiring process — fingerprinting.
“One hold-up we could see relates to required fingerprinting services through (Texas Department of Public Safety) facilities as many are closed to practice social distancing, but we will work through this to minimize delays,” he said.
Ross acknowledged no one wants to conduct a job interview online, but it’s necessary for these unprecedented times.
“We’re just keeping on keeping on,” the principal said. “The most important thing really is just to be flexible and to plan for the unexpected.”
‘We’ve already been doing that’
Planning has been key to building up the high school — and that is helping the district as some supplies are now scarce.
“One of the things that is great about all of the departments in Belton ISD is that we have been working on how to open up this building for the year. We had already put together supply lists and that sort of thing. We’ve been planning enough ahead,” Ross said. “If we were just now starting to think about furniture or supplies, man, we would be in trouble. But we’ve already been doing that.”
Administrators have continued to make key decisions in recent weeks. However, some need input from an important constituency — future Lake Belton Broncos.
“We were waiting for this week to get started with online learning to be able to figure out what kind of platforms our district would support to try to reach out and get kids together,” Ross said. “We’ve got to do things that are important to us and our kids. We need to name a mascot. Our mascot doesn’t have a name.”
Ross planned to present some of those student-influenced decisions at the Belton school board’s March meeting. The focal point of her presentation would have been students singing Lake Belton’s new fight song.
The coronavirus may have derailed that plan, but Ross said there are other ways to get that information out.
“People can keep watching our social media platforms and we’ll keep things going,” she said, adding that the school’s choir department is brainstorming how to record students singing the fight song so it can be published online.
That’s just one way Lake Belton High School is building up its school spirit while students and staff are at home.
Brian Cope, the school’s head football coach, recently posted a weekly workout routine for future LBHS students and their families.
Ross continues to keep her eyes on the future.
“I think the best philosophy that we can take right now is we’re going to keep doing what we need to be doing and we’ll just be flexible and make it work the best we can because our goal is to get through this and get ready to open the school in August,” Ross said.