Temple Police on Monday identified a 31-year-old man who was killed Saturday morning.
Elvin DaShaun Worthey was fatally shot at about 1:38 a.m. in the 900 block of North Second Street, police said. Temple officers found Worthey dead at the scene.
Worthey’s relatives have been notified of his death, city spokesman Cody Weems said.
Detectives are investigating the shooting, he said.
The death is Temple’s seventh reported homicide of the year.
Last week, Temple Police said they had resolved the case of a missing local man with the filing of a murder charge against Temple resident Palmer Grant Contreras. The 36-year-old suspect is charged in the death of Tommy Hebert, a Temple man who disappeared in May 2019. His body was located in Killeen.
Contreras was indicted by a Bell County grand jury in August 2019 for tampering/fabricating physical evidence for trying to hide a black Dodge Ram pickup that belonged to Hebert. Contreras also was indicted for possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams as a repeat offender. He remains jailed in lieu of a bond now set at $1.2 million.
Killeen, meanwhile, has set a record number of homicides this year with 31 deaths. Killeen’s previous homicide record was set in 1991, the year of the Luby’s cafeteria mass shooting, in which 23 people died.