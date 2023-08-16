Patricia Lynn Swanson

Patricia Lynn Swanson, 38, was in custody Wednesday at the Bell County Jail, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and accident involving damage to a vehicle over $200, a Class B misdemeanor. Her bond is set at $20,000.

A Belton woman was allegedly intoxicated as she drove 83 mph down a Temple road before striking a vehicle, seriously injuring another motorist.

