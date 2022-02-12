Several people with injuries were transported to a Temple hospital Saturday morning after a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a vehicle on northbound Interstate 35.
The incident occurred early Saturday morning on I-35 near Central Avenue, Temple Police said in a news release.
Those injured were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center–Temple. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Temple Police Department. All northbound main lanes were shut down as traffic was diverted to the service road.
Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.