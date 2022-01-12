Temple police officers are investigating a shots-fired call that occurred at about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East State Highway 36 and State Highway 95.
When officers arrived, the victim said that a male suspect in a gray Ford Focus with tinted windows struck their 2014 white Mitsubishi. Officers observed a bullet embedded in the roof of the victim’s vehicle, according to a news release issued by the Temple Police Department.
No injuries were reported.
The case is active. Anyone with information should call Temple police at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877, where callers can report anonymously.