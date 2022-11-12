Homeless people and others in need will be off the streets during a freeze that hit Central Texas this weekend.
The Salvation Army of Bell County provides the service as part of its community outreach efforts — programming funded by the agency’s annual Red Kettle Campaign.
“The familiar Red Kettle Campaign of the Salvation Army will soon be in full swing here in Bell County,” the agency said in a news release. “The Christmas season represents the organization’s busiest and most important fundraising time of the year. Every dollar raised through the iconic Red Kettle Campaign remains in the community in which it was given and makes it possible for the Salvation Army to deliver life-changing programs and services throughout the year.”
The agency has aided thousands of families hurt economically by the coronavirus pandemic and inflationary issues.
“Thousands of families continue to struggle in the current economy, and many live from paycheck to paycheck,” the agency said. “The Salvation Army is there, not only at Christmastime but all year-round to help when times are tough; when people are forced to choose between paying the rent or the utility bill, when families need help putting food on the table, or when children need school supplies or new clothes for the school year.”
The campaign raises essential funds for the agency to help in times of crises, officials said.
“From its humble beginnings in 1891, when a Salvation Army captain used a crab pot to collect funds in San Francisco, the Red Kettle Campaign has grown into one of the best recognized charitable campaigns anywhere,” Lt. David Beckham, commanding officer of the Salvation Army in Bell County, said. “Thanks to the support of donors and corporate partners, the money raised will help the Salvation Army provide food, shelter and social services to people who come to us in crisis, often at the very worst times of their life.”
Red Kettles will be stationed outside Walmart stores in Temple, Belton, Harker Heights and Killeen on Lowe’s Boulevard and Stan Schlueter Loop; Hobby Lobby in Temple and Killeen; and Sam’s Club in Temple and Harker Heights.
The campaign runs Monday through Saturday, from the beginning of November through Christmas Eve.
Last year, the agency raised $150,000 and set a goal to raise $175,000 this season.
“With fewer and fewer people carrying cash, we’re also offering several cashless ways to donate,” Beckham said. “Donors can give on their smart phone, using Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo right there at the red kettle.”
The agency said its message to “Love Beyond” means “that when we love beyond late bills, love beyond shelter, and love beyond Christmas, we can provide hope and help for millions who need it. Love Beyond is also a symbol of the resources and programs that so many people rely on year-round when they turn to The Salvation Army for assistance.”
To learn more
Visit www.salvationarmytexas.org/BellCounty or call 254-774-9996 to donate or learn more the Salvation Army’s fundraising and programming.