The Belton Independent School District is staged for three commencement ceremonies on Thursday at Tiger Field, and Superintendent Matt Smith said this year’s celebrations are a testament to the hard work and dedication by the district’s students, families and teachers.
“Graduations are always a celebratory and emotional day for me,” he told the Telegram. “For this group of students in particular, they have worked so hard ... not only during this really challenging year, but for the last 12 years. It will be such a joy to watch them walk across the stage at Tiger Field and receive their diploma with family and friends cheering from the stands.”
Belton High will celebrate its graduating seniors at 8 a.m. and noon, while Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow seniors will receive their diplomas at 10 a.m.
Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said the district has planned for Belton High to hold two commencement ceremonies since January, when its COVID-19 guidance had placed an emphasis on capacity restrictions.
“Family and friends — who have tickets to attend a ceremony — will enter on the home side at Gate 1 and will proceed into the stands,” Belton ISD said. Graduates enter on the visitor side and will be directed to their seats on the field.
During the ceremonies, a clear bag policy will be in place.
“For the safety and security of our class of 2021 graduates and their families and friends joining in the celebration, Belton ISD Athletics’ clear bag policy will be in place at Tiger Field,” Belton ISD said. “Umbrellas are also not allowed in the stands.”
Rudolph noted how each graduation will be live streamed for individuals unable to attend in person, and will be made available online at bisd.net/Page/1980.
“At the conclusion of the ceremony, graduates will exit the field together and will be led as a group to pick up official diplomas in an area designated near the assigned parking area,” Belton ISD said.
Graduates who elected not to participate in a graduation ceremony will be allowed to pick up their diplomas on June 14 from their former campus.
Fireworks show
Following the graduation ceremonies on Thursday, a celebratory fireworks show is set for 10 p.m. from the parking lot at Tiger Field. Spaces will open to the public for parking at 9 p.m.
“Find a good spot to park and enjoy the show,” a Belton ISD release said. “You may get out of your vehicle, but please stay near it.”
Other upcoming graduations
Troy High’s graduation is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, while Temple High seniors will graduate at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Both events will be held at the Bell County Expo Center, according to administrators.