A Temple man on probation for two felony charges was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday for allegedly shooting at a family’s Belton apartment in January.
Albert Taplin III, 22, was sentenced to five years deferred adjudication probation for charges of evading police with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle in August 2022 after he pleaded guilty to the charges from Harker Heights police. The sentences by 426th District Court Judge Steven Duskie run concurrently.
On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Taplin on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, in the Belton shooting incident that occurred on Jan. 29 at the Belle Oaks Apartments, 1100 Shady Lane.
Taplin was visiting a woman he dated for three years when the incident occurred, according to an arrest affidavit filed by Belton Police Department Detective Joshua Tulloch.
The woman’s mother told police she heard her daughter tell Taplin to stop grabbing her hair. The mother said she saw Taplin on top of her daughter and then escorted him from the apartment since he had received a criminal trespass warning from Belle Oaks property management on April 3, 2021, the affidavit said.
The mother returned to comfort her daughter in her room “when a shot came through the window of the bedroom,” the affidavit said.
A Belton officer later confirmed that the bedroom window had a bullet hole. The bullet appeared to have ricocheted off the bedroom wall, just above the bed’s headboard. Lead fragments from the bullet were discovered on the floor of the bedroom, the affidavit said.
Surveillance video captured Taplin “walking outside with a backpack, digging around in the backpack and holding an object, believed to be the gun in his left hand,” the affidavit said. “Albert Taplin III is seen in the video walking out of frame and a gunshot is heard five seconds later.”
The video also captured screaming and crying in the apartment after the shot was fired.
While police were at the apartment, Taplin reportedly texted messages to the victim, “stating he would be back to ‘finish it off.’” He also told the victim “your (sic) dead” and that he would “send my family,” the affidavit said.
The affidavit notes Taplin is on probation for charges from Aug. 17, 2021, when Harker Heights police attempted a traffic stop on a stolen sports utility vehicle in the 1300 block of East FM 2410. Taplin, with passenger Robert Turner, who was picked up in Temple, did not stop and ran multiple stop signs and traveled at a high rate of speed. OnStar shut down the vehicle remotely, and Taplin and Turner fled. Taplin was later found by police since “he stopped running because his pants were falling down,” an arrest affidavit from Harker Heights police said. Turner received three years probation for the incident.
“Albert Taplin III shows to have a prior conviction for assault causing bodily injury (to a) family member from May, 4, 2018, along with other criminal history,” the Belton police affidavit said.
Taplin remained in custody Friday at the Bell County Jail, held on two felony charges, two misdemeanors as well as motions to revoke his probation, jail records show. His bonds total $100,000.
On Wednesday, Taplin’s bond for the aggravated assault charge was reduced to $30,000, court records show. He has an arraignment hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 23 in the 426th District Court before Judge Steve Duskie.