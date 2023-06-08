Austin — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 5 into law, a news release from state Rep. Hugh Shine reported.
House Bill 5, the Texas Jobs, Energy, Technology, and Innovation Act, was authored by Chairman Todd Hunter and joint authored by Rep. Shine. This legislation creates an innovative, transparent, and accountable economic development program to attract jobs and investment to Texas.
"My office began working on this legislation last year and it has been an honor to partner with Chairman Hunter to ensure Texas has the tools necessary to attract large business investments and create job opportunities across the state" Shine said.
“Proud to sign HB 5 into law today to help keep Texas the premier business destination in America,” stated Abbott.
“I thank Chairman Todd Hunter and Rep. Hugh D. Shine for leading this effort to expand economic development incentives in our state.”
The Texas Jobs, Energy, Technology, and Innovation Act establishes a new, transparent and accountable economic development incentive program, Chapter 403.
The program focuses on manufacturing facilities related to semiconductors, aerospace, automotive, and the energy industry. Chapter 403 participants must create a certain number of jobs based on the size of the project, meet eligibility guidelines, and adhere to reporting requirements to ensure that this new economic development tool is working for Texas communities.
This legislation will bring tax relief to the communities who choose to enter into these agreements. When these properties come on the tax rolls, property tax rates will compress, providing rate relief for property-owners in the community.
“This legislation could not have happened without the help of Kaufman Economic Development Executive Director Stewart McGregor who was instrumental in helping me write this legislation and keep the process moving throughout the session,” Shine said.
“My Austin Chief of Staff Annie Jamarik worked tirelessly including weekends and holidays since October to keep the stakeholders together as we worked through differences they had in crafting the legislation,” Shine said.
“This economic tool will help keep Texas competitive with our sister states as we continue to attract new industry to Texas,” Shine stated.