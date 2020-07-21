BELTON — A judge on Tuesday afternoon delayed a ruling on whether capital murder suspect Cedric Marks’ pretrial hearing can be livestreamed.
Fancy Jezek, Bell County’s 426th District Court judge, said she will issue her ruling Aug. 4 regarding a motion by Mark’s attorneys
Robert Cowie, one of Marks’ attorneys appointed by the Regional Public Defenders for Capital Cases office, objected to the lack of anonymity on Life Size, the company Bell County uses to livestream virtual court cases.
Cowie pointed out that when people use their names to log in or log in anonymously by typing in “public,” Life Size is collecting information about them that could possibly be given to Bell County district attorneys since the county contracts with the company.
Cowie objected to the use of livestreaming because Marks is entitled to open court proceedings. The virtual setting doesn’t allow that, Marks’ local defense attorney Michael White said Monday.
First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell objected to the defense’s motion.
Jezek questioned whether the information could possibly be given to the prosecution, and Newell confirmed it probably could but no one in the county had requested it.
“Does IT have a need to access the information?” Jezek asked.
Cowie interjected that people should be allowed to be anonymous if they wished.
Jezek said she would discuss the issue with Information Technology workers and possibly Life Size to clarify the information. She said she will let both the prosecution and defense know what she learns during the Aug. 4 hearing.
The Bell County District Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty for Marks. He has been charged with capital murder of multiple persons in the Jan. 3, 2019, deaths of 28-year-old Jenna Scott and 32-year-old Michael Swearingin, both of Temple.
In addition, he’s charged with burglary of a habitation intending to commit another felony for allegedly breaking and entering into Scott’s home and threatening her and her family. Marks is charged with tampering/destroying evidence to impair an investigation because he reportedly took the bodies of Scott and Swearingin, transported them to a rural area near Clearview, Oklahoma, and buried them in a shallow grave. He’s also been accused and charged with several misdemeanor offenses, all in connection with Scott.
The Tuesday hearing that began shortly after 3 p.m. and ended at 3:35 p.m.
A trial date for Marks has not yet been set.