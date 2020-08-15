Bell County and the Belton Independent School District are set to adopt their next budgets and tax rates Monday.
In the morning, the Bell County Commissioners Court will consider approving its $109.2 million budget and proposed tax rate of 42.53 cents per $100 valuation. The commissioners meet at 9 a.m. Monday in the Commissioners Courtroom on the second floor of the Bell County Courthouse, 101 Central Ave. in Belton.
In the afternoon, the Belton school board will consider adopting the district’s $124 million budget and tax rate of $1.36. Trustees meet at 6:15 p.m. Monday in the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St. in Belton.
Both entities have proposed to decrease their tax rates, but taxpayers likely will see higher tax bills because of higher appraisals.
Belton ISD’s certified value increased 15.83 percent this year to nearly $4.3 billion, according to the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County. Last year, it was almost $3.7 billion.
Bell County’s certified value increased 12.34 percent to nearly $22.4 billion, according to the Tax Appraisal District. Last year, that figure was $19.9 billion.
Bell County
The county’s proposed budget is a $2.2 million increase over the current budget of $107 million.
“We (have) a balanced budget,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said. “We are not the federal government. We do not print money, so our budget must balance.”
The proposed tax rate for the 2021 budget is 42.53 cents — a 2.47-cent decrease from the current rate of 45 cents.
The county’s no-new-revenue tax rate — which would bring in the same amount of revenue as the previous year — is 42.42 cents.
The voter-approval rate is 44.92 cents. If the commissioners had proposed setting the county’s tax rate above that, they would have been required to place the tax rate on the Nov. 3 ballot for voters to consider it.
The average home in Belton is valued at $192,909. That taxpayer can expect to pay $820.44 in taxes to the county — a $23.41 increase since last year’s bill was $797.03. Last year, the average home in the county seat was valued at $177,118.
Belton ISD
Belton ISD’s proposed budget is a more than $4 million increase from the current budget of $119.7 million.
The proposed tax rate for the 2020-21 school year is slightly above $1.36 — a 10-cent decrease from the current tax rate of about $1.46. The current rate, which covered the 2019-20 school year , was a 14-cent decrease from the 2018-19 academic year’s rate.
The proposed rate is the same as the district’s voter-approval rate.
The district’s no-new-revenue rate is about $1.35.
“As a fast-growth school district, we are challenged to not only plan for the here and now, but look ahead when serving students and our community in a fiscally responsible way,” Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Land said. “In the past, the (maintenance and operations) portion of our tax rate did not change. With provisions in HB 3, school districts face potential changes or fluctuation in their (maintenance and operations) rate.”
The average market value of a home in Belton ISD is $213,238. That homeowner would get a tax bill of $2,910.91 — an $11.70 increase on last year’s bill of $2,899.21. The average market value of a home in Belton ISD last year was $197,885.