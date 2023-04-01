A handful of Temple residents met with Temple city officials Thursday in protest of the removal of several mature trees near the planned 6.1-mile Georgetown Railroad Trail.
Phase 1 of the route — a $2-million stretch funded through the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization — will follow a defunct railroad track from a location near Raye-Allen Elementary School on Fifth Street to South 31st Street.
“The Georgetown Railroad was constructed during the (late 1800s) and trains ceased running the route around 2000,” Jason Deckman, a senior planner for the city, previously said. “The city purchased the defunct railroad track with plans to create a rail-to-trail project.”
This project will require crews to remove the existing rails and cross-ties and install a 10-foot-wide concrete trail in its place. They also will install new park benches at regular intervals for the many hikers and cyclists who are expected to utilize the new space.
“We are hoping to have a construction manager in place and get this started in August, but if the design part of the project is not ready, we will push it back,” Deckman said. “We don’t want to force it — we want a good trail.”
Temple resident Joseph Raub — whose backyard in the Deerfield subdivision borders the defunct railroad track — is in favor of the planned Georgetown Railroad Trail, but he is among those taking the time to voice his concerns about other nearby developments that could impact the local scenery. He, too, wants a good trail.
“In the spring, families would descend on a lot off 31st Street to enjoy the wildflowers there since it was the only tract of land in that area in which they could,” he said in a January letter to the editor. “Today, the wildflowers are a thing of the past and the six-acre lot is being developed into ‘Triangle Tract’ with 33 townhomes and five commercial lots.”
That contractor, Raub claimed, has removed several mature trees near a 100-foot-wide railroad right of way.
Deckman provided some context.
“The work is taking place predominantly on their property, although some clearing in the right of way has been necessary, due to construction of a required 8-inch water line,” he said in a Jan. 18 email to Raub. “The plans required a looped connection to an existing water line in the Deerfield subdivision. That 8-inch water line … will tie in to an existing line at the junction of three lots in Deerfield: yours, and two of your neighbors. An 8-inch sanitary sewer line will also be located southwest of the water line.”
Officials from Temple’s Permit Inspection Department at the time also confirmed that the contractor’s work is acceptable under their approved permit and that the impacted landscaping will be addressed.
“Our plans include replanting trees to enhance the buffering between residences and the trail,” Brian Chandler, Temple’s Planning and Development Department director, said in an email.
Although Raub understands the need for construction to make the water and sewer line connections, he still questioned the scope of the work being done.
“This property belongs to the city of Temple, and they have plans to eventually build the Temple Georgetown Railroad Tract there as you are well aware,” Raub said in an email to Deckman in late March. “But does anyone in the Planning and Development Department actually supervise these projects, or do they allow these contractors to do whatever they want? I have constantly been making this department aware of the destruction this contractor has been doing on property that doesn’t belong to him from the beginning, but it has fallen on deaf ears.”
However, the city of Temple has made a new list of notes and commitments after meeting with Raub and his neighbors last Thursday.
These commitments include enhancing communication between the city and Deerfield residents, adding construction fencing during the 30-inch water line installation to prevent unintentional tree removal, evaluating whether contractors removed any trees in the right of way that should have remained, and holding the contractor responsible for returning the area to pre-development conditions.
“Either way, we’ve committed to you all that we will replant trees as part of the Georgetown Railroad Trail project with 6-inch-diameter canopy trees and are working with the private developer of the triangle project to perhaps get this done sooner,” Chandler said in an email to Raub on Thursday afternoon.