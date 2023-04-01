Georgetown Railroad overgrown

This overgrown section of the defunct Georgetown Railroad near Taylor’s Valley Road in Temple will eventually be part of Phase 2 of a 6.1-mile rail-to-trail project.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

A handful of Temple residents met with Temple city officials Thursday in protest of the removal of several mature trees near the planned 6.1-mile Georgetown Railroad Trail.

