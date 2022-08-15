As thousands of children head back to school this week, officials urge motorists to give themselves extra time for the added traffic around campuses.
“We ended last school year around 13,500 students and expect to be higher than that this year,” Belton Independent School District spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said. “It’s always helpful for drivers to mind their speed, pay attention and eliminate distractions, especially with school back in session.”
Belton Police Department Chief Gene Ellis said his department would continue a tradition for the first day back.
“For more than a decade, Belton PD has made sure to have officers at every campus on the first day of school to assist and serve,” he said. “We will continue to do that this year. At the beginning of the school year, particularly on the first day, there is much more traffic, so plan ahead and leave early.”
Rudolph said that construction on Loop 121 might affect traffic patterns around Belton High School, Belton Middle School and Sparta Elementary.
“We hope drivers in those areas will give themselves plenty of time to navigate through the work zone and school zones,” she said.
Ellis echoed Rudolph’s advice about morning and afternoon commuters in the area.
“To help reduce congestion in the vicinity of Loop 121, parents are encouraged to take advantage of school bus transportation for their children, when possible,” he said. “Also, we discourage students from attempting to cross Loop 121 or Lake Road as construction has affected crosswalks.”
Several campuses in the Belton school district are located within the city limits of Temple, and the influx of students will affect traffic in the area.
Schools in the Temple Independent School District are scheduled to begin classes Tuesday, Aug. 23.
“Because school buses will begin to run again, drivers can expect delays,” Temple spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said. “It’s important to allow time for those delays by planning ahead, both before and after school.”
She cautioned drivers about safety laws when it comes to school buses.
“If drivers are behind school buses and they see lights flashing, it’s important to stop and remain stopped until all flashing lights are finished flashing,” said Mackowiak. “Though pickup lines at schools may look long, we encourage those picking up children to wait in those designated lines instead of picking up a child across the street or anywhere else. Doing so can prevent accidents.”
School zones, she said, also have special rules that go into effect during academic hours.
“Drivers must also take note of the speed limits in school zones and remember to reduce their speed,” she said. “We would also like to remind drivers that cellphone use is prohibited in school zones, and violators will be ticketed.”
School safety
During the summer break, BISD took measures to ensure the student’s safety during the upcoming year, said Michael Morgan, assistant superintendent, in an email to parents.
The district, he said, met with the Belton and Temple police departments to discuss ways to strengthen campus safety.
A school safety task force of 96 parents, students, teachers, administrators, and law enforcement officials met in July to develop and prioritize strategies for additional safety measures.
“Some of the ideas generated by the task force have already been implemented,” Morgan said. “The entire list of prioritized strategies will be evaluated in the coming weeks. A major emphasis will be placed on door checks and access management. We are adding additional school resource officers and expanding our security guard coverage.”
Morgan added that safety drills and exercises at the schools would meet or exceed the number required by the Texas Education Agency.
“Secondary campuses will continue to use random detection dog visits and smart sensors to detect irregular activity in restrooms,” he said. “This year, we will work with campuses to raise awareness about Anonymous Alerts to ensure that every student, parent, and staff member has access to it and understands how it works.”
Mackowiak said parents can expect an increased police presence in or near the schools during the first week of classes.
“In light of recent events, our officers together with ISD staff have (undergone) active shooter trainings,” she said. “We are prepared to act on any emergency situation that may arise and would like parents to feel secure sending their children to school.”
She added that returning to school is an exciting thing for the department as well as the students and parents.
“This is an exciting time for families, the first day of school is something the Temple Police Department always looks forward to, and we want everyone to have a fun and safe school year,” Mackowiak said. “It’s important to note if parents, students, faculty and staff as well as community members see anything suspicious to contact the department.
“Remember, if you see something, say something.”