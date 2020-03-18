BELTON — As the number of local coronavirus cases climbs to five, Bell County Judge David Blackburn issued a disaster declaration Wednesday forcing all bars, gyms, entertainment venues to close and requiring restaurants to only allow take-out and drive-through orders.
Blackburn prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, and said it will go into effect at midnight Thursday.
The declaration also requires individuals at high risk of contracting COVID-19, people older than 65 and those with underlying health conditions to cancel, reschedule or not attend events with more than 10 people.
The order does not apply to grocery stores, other retailers, hospitals, medical centers, offices, schools, child care facilities, residences, shelters, airports and bus stations. However, Blackburn stressed that people who go to those places or still have to show up to work stay six feet away from each other, practice social distancing and keep up with their personal hygiene.
Breaking the order could result in a fine of up to $1,000 or up to 180 days in jail.
“While we’re facing a significant event, there remains no cause for panic. Follow the guidance from our health authorities and remain calm, please,” Blackburn said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference at the Central Texas Council of Governments building.
New coronavirus cases
Amanda Robinson-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director, said they identified two additional coronavirus cases Wednesday. Like the three other individuals, these two cases were travel related.
Robinson-Chadwell detailed the locations of the known cases: Two in Temple, one in Belton, one in Killeen and one in unincorporated Bell County.
The health district director added a caveat: She said community spread of COVID-19 is already happening in Texas.
There are at least 95 known cases and there have been at least three deaths in the Lone Star State, according to The Texas Tribune.
Adjacent counties have announced their own COVID-19 cases. The Waco Tribune-Herald reported Wednesday that the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District identified six travel-related cases — including a 64-year-old man who returned from Israel with a Bell County man who was infected.
Twelve Coryell County residents have been tested for the coronavirus; three are negative, according to FME News Service.
Lampasas, Milam, Burnet and Falls counties have no reported cases as of Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
‘Continue to assess the situation’
The declaration — which the Commissioners Court will consider approving Monday — means Bell County is now at Stage 3 of its COVID-19 Action Plan.
“Up until today, we have been at Stage 2. However, based on recommendations from the state department of health and our local health district and effective immediately, I am moving Bell County to Stage 3 in our COVID-19 Action Plan,” Blackburn said.
All Stage 1 and 2 guidelines apply in Stage 3.
Stage 2 guidelines require residents actively practicing social distancing by staying six feet away from each other, avoiding physical contact with people at work and at social gatherings.
And Stage 1 rules are staying home if you are sick; avoiding contact with sick people; avoid touching your face with unclean hands; cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw it away; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces; don’t travel to areas with active community spread of COVID-19; and wash your hands with soap and water regularly and use hand sanitizers with at least 60 percent of alcohol content when you cannot wash your hands.
As the situation evolves, Blackburn said the Action Plan can be modified.
“I will continue to assess the situation,” the Bell County judge said, adding he will be advised by health officials and ensure the plan has all of the necessary components to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
‘Be a good neighbor’
The mayors of Killeen, Temple and Belton assured residents that their city’s services will continue as the nation deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. They said they are in lock step with the county government in this crisis.
Belton Mayor Marion Grayson said now is the time to unite as a community to help each other.
“Just remember to be good neighbors to each other,” Grayson said. “You have neighbors who need your help that are elderly who probably shouldn’t be going to the grocery store. If you can help, pick up for them. Do that.”
“If you have families who have to work and their kids are at home and you are getting to stay at home because you don’t have that responsibility right now, help them out,” Grayson said. “Take care of the kids for them. Watch them for a few hours. Give (their parents) that break that they need.”
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said businesses across the county are already complying with the disaster declaration. He also asked residents to step up and help out older residents.
“As a city, we have to ensure that our seniors are taken care of,” Segarra said, pointing out his city is working with local nonprofits and churches to assist those residents.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis explained that his city’s most vulnerable residents will be taken care of during this unprecedented time.
“One thing that is important especially for our most vulnerable citizens is that if someone is having an issue paying their bill water services will not be disconnected in the city of Temple,” Davis said.
Local officials are unsure of when the coronavirus pandemic will subside, but they want residents to stay calm and remain positive.
“This will be our new normal for a little while so we need to be ready for it and be prepared,” Grayson said. “Just be a good neighbor.”