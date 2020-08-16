Firefighters quickly brought under control a fire that started about 3:50 p.m. Sunday in the garage of a one-story brick home at 5405 Sandstone Drive.
Battalion Chief Mike Hanewich of Temple Fire and Rescue said fire damage was restricted to the garage but that the rest of the house suffered smoke damage. Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to verify no one was in the house, he said.
Modern homes are built to hinder a garage fire spreading to the rest of the house, he said.
TFR sent 20 personnel to the blaze. Sandstone Drive is in a relatively new development east of South 31st Street and south of Waters Dairy Road.